Fire suppression efforts continue at Illinois chemical plant

A massive fire erupted at a Chemtool plant in Illinois on Monday.
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — Fire suppression efforts continue at a chemical fire near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line as public health officials lifted an outdoor mask mandate for those within a 3-mile radius of the Chemtool plant.

Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Sandra Martell said Wednesday the carbon monoxide and the hydrogen sulfide in the air remain below federal standards.

However, the evacuation order for those within 1 mile of the fire remains in effect. That’s because the potential danger from the debris, dust and ash that has fallen on the ground from the fire is still unknown.

The explosions and resulting fires Monday prompted officials to evacuate an estimated 1,000 residents.

