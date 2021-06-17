FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong/Severe Storms Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday remains a First Alert Day at NBC15. Strong to severe storms are expected to impact south-central and southwest Wisconsin late this evening and overnight into early Friday morning. High winds and hail are the primary threats in the strongest storms. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out throughout the entire severe risk area.

THURSDAY

Increasing southerly winds will drive more heat & humidity into southern Wisconsin throughout the day. As of Thursday morning, there were ongoing showers & storms in Iowa and Minnesota. There is a small chance that some of this activity may clip far western Wisconsin this morning. Some high & mid-level clouds will start off the day. The increasing southerly winds will drive highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Showers & storms do not arrive until later in the evening.

Thursday Night - Severe Storms Possible

A cold front will drop across the Midwest late Thursday into early Friday. With increased heat & moisture in its path, scattered strong to severe storms are expected. Storms begin West of the area this afternoon. As the front progresses East, the initial thunderstorm cells could support high winds, but also large hail and isolated tornadoes. As the evening progresses, high-resolution models show these storms evolving into clusters and potential bowing segments. This indicates damaging wind will be the primary threat later in the evening and overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed southwestern Wisconsin under an Enhanced (Level 3) risk of severe weather. Most of the NBC15 remains in a Slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather. Storms will come to an end by sunrise Friday.

Friday/Father’s Day Weekend

Hot and humid conditions will remain for Friday. There is a low chance for a few showers & storms, but given Thursday night’s activity, the atmosphere may not be able to support any storms. Saturday features plenty sunshine before another weather disturbance moves by for Father’s Day. Temperatures will be in the lower - mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely Sunday afternoon. Lingering showers may persist into early Monday. The weather pattern becomes calmer next week with highs in the lower - mid 70s.

