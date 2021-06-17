Health officials urge Beloit residents to be on alert for changing wind conditions

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County health officials are advising people with respiratory conditions to be on alert for wind conditions Wednesday after the fire in Rockton, Ill. earlier this week.

The fire at the Chemtool facility in Rockton happened several miles from the southern areas of the City of Beloit and the Town of Beloit, but the Rock County Health Department warns that there are still potential health concerns for people in that area.

Residents who live to the southern areas of those municipalities should be on alert for changing wind conditions into Thursday that could warrant special precautions. Health officials advise these residents to consider wearing masks outdoors until conditions improve.

The Environmental Protection Agency will continue to monitor the air quality in the area.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.