Homegrown: Preparing your plants for severe storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dry Spring is giving way to severe storms leading up to the weekend, and as the weather changes, so should your gardening tactics.

Thursday night and into Friday morning, anticipated storms will bring high winds, hail and plenty of rain.

To avoid washout, Jung Seed President Dick Zondag recommends using an absorbant-rich mulch that holds water and keeps your garden in place. Something like Pine bark or Cypress mulch. A fleece garden cover can protect your fruit and vegetables from hail. A simple brace helps saplings weather high winds. All these simple measures will help your in-ground gardens maximize the incoming water and arrive on the other side of a storm healthy.

Steps can also be taken for container gardens ahead of a big storm. Whether the garden is hanging or out on your stoop, it should be moved inside. If you can’t get it undercover, ensure there is an opening for drainage so the soil doesn’t flood.

Finally, don’t be tempted to water your plants ahead of the rain, despite the dry Spring.

“It has been dry, but avoid oversaturating your soil before a storm,” said Zondag. “Even if the storm doesn’t come until late at night or the next morning, hold off on watering, so the water table in your garden isn’t full and causes a washout when the rain does come.”

Just a few simple steps and your garden should be ready to weather the storm.

