Lawmakers propose raising Wisconsin’s minimum wage to $15 an hour

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two lawmakers from Madison have introduced legislation Thursday to raise the Wisconsin’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

State Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) and State Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) introduced the legislation as a part of a broader package. It would initially raise the wage from $7.25 to $10.15 an hour, then it would rise to $15 a year later.

“It’s simple, honest work deserves honest pay and everyone deserves a fair share,” said Agard. “I am proud to introduce this legislation and I look forward to continuing to work for Wisconsin workers’ right to a fair and livable wage.”

Anthony Steward, a representative of the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers, was also in support of the proposal.

“Fifteen or even sixteen-fifty an hour is a down payment on real living wage that pays the rent, puts food on our tables, covers the bills and lets folks like me support our families,” said Steward.

The proposal would also adjust the state’s minimum wage based on the consumer price index each year.

