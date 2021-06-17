Advertisement

Local business saves neighboring restaurant

(NBC15)
By Hailey Koller
Updated: 11 hours ago
A Madison restaurant was saved from a fire early this morning due to the quick actions from the restaurant next door.

According to the Madison Fire Department, dispatch received a call at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday morning about a fire in a Qdoba restaurant on the 2700 Block of University Ave.

The call came from an employee of Wings Over Madison, a business that is attached to the Qdoba, to tell them the adjacent restaurant was full of smoke. A few minutes later the employee stated there were now flames inside of the restaurant. The Qdoba at that time was closed.

While evacuating, Wings Over Madison employees noted seeing flames outside of the Qdoba signage behind the parapet wall.

The Madison Fire Department arrived at 1:38 a.m. to the scene to see flames through the roof of the building. According to the MFD a forced entry and search of the building was conducted to ensure no one was inside. Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire

The fire is still being investigated.

