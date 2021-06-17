Advertisement

Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison.(Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison casino guest hit the jackpot of a lifetime on Wednesday, after putting in just a small bet.

The resident was playing the 1,000,000 Degrees machine at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison when a $3 bet turned into a $1.3 million payout.

The casino noted these machines have been known to give guests big wins.

The last million dollar win at this location was paid out in 2015, the casino added.

