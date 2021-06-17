Advertisement

Madison Children’s Museum ready to open to everyone, but you’ll need a ticket

Madison Children's Museum opened to its members on June 3, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being closed for more than a year, the Madison Children’s Museum is about a week away from welcoming the community back. Earlier in the month, the museum began what it described as a “soft reopening,” letting its members return.

Now, it is ready to throw open its doors to everyone.

However, when those doors open on June 24, extra restrictions will be in place, including advanced ticket sales. Both museum members and members of the general public will need a ticket to enter, and those tickets can be bought online.

Tickets are currently on sale for visits between the reopening next Thursday and Sunday, July 11, with later dates expected to be released soon. After purchasing tickets, buyers will receive a barcode via email for admittance. The museum warns those times are firm and people are asked to arrive during the hourlong time slot. Once inside, though, they can stay however long they like – or until the museum closes at 4 p.m.

The museum also provided what it called a “pro-tip,” reminding patrons that it is less busy in the afternoons.

Discounted tickets will be exempt from the scheduling and a limited number through the museum’s various programs will be made available each day on a first-come, first-served basis. They will be available at the admissions desk.

Masks will be required for everyone ages three and up. Visitors can remove them when eating in the café area, which has been moved upstairs, although the museum is encouraging people to consider eating outside or visiting one of the many kid-friendly restaurants in the area. It is offering hand-stamps so patrons can leave and still re-enter on the day of their visit.

