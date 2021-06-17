New Delta COVID-19 variant cases reported in Wis. since Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials estimate the county will reach at least 80% of the eligible population to have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by June 28.

At the pace the county is going, this would mean Dane County would more than surpass President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4.

So far in Dane County, Public Health Madison and Dane County’s data notes blog shows 68% have received at least one dose and 62% have completed their vaccine series. Additionally, 78.5% of the eligible population, residents 12 and up, have received at least one dose.

Other groups to note:

- The Department of Health Services reports 49.3% of the state has received at least one shot and 44.8% has completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

- Of the 5.2 million doses administered in the state to date, 31,279 were administered to residents this week.

- A quarter of children ages 12-15 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New COVID-19 variant cases added

The Delta COVID-19 variant was added to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard Thursday, with more cases being added since what was reported the day before.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows that 35 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in Wisconsin, up from 26 on Wednesday. Of the more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases tested to determine if they are variants, more than 4,200 of them were.

DHS has discovered 3,335 cases of the Alpha variant, 64 cases of the Beta variant, 609 cases of the Epsilon variants and 253 of the Gamma variant since starting to test for these variants.

Scientists have said each of these variant strains can spread more rapidly and easily than the original strain of COVID-19. Some variants may cause more serious illness, though health officials will need to conduct more studies to determine this.

Of the regular strain of COVID-19, DHS confirmed 113 new cases. The seven-day average has now dipped lower, to 85.

