Advertisement

Next phase of Yahara Chain of Lakes flood mitigation project is underway

Crews are working between Lake Waubesa and Lower Mud Lake, then from Lake Kegonsa to Highway B.
New Dane Co. dredging equipment
New Dane Co. dredging equipment(Dane County)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials started a new phase of a project this week to reduce the flooding risk of the Yahara Chain of Lakes, executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.

Parisi and the Water Resource Department explained the second phase consists of putting dredging equipment in the water. Crews are working between Lake Waubesa and Lower Mud Lake, then from Lake Kegonsa to Highway B.

Officials will remove more than 4,000 dump truck loads worth of sediment from the waterways to help improve water flow, increase flood storage capacity and enhance the fish and wildlife habitat in the lakes.

Parisi stated the county was excited to begin the new project.

“As climate change continues to impact our area, Dane County is committed to mitigating future flooding risks,” he said. “When complete, this 11-mile sediment removal initiative will help increase the flow of water through the Yahara Chain of Lakes and improve the management of lake levels during high water periods.”

Parisi noted that water currently flows into the Yahara Chain of Lakes faster than it goes out.

The county is using its newly acquired “Dragon Dredge” on the project, which was first introduced to the public in March.

Dane County estimates the work between Lake Waubesa and Lower Mud Lake wil be completed by the end of 2021, while the other ha

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

Salvation Army looking for summer volunteers
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a measure that raises the hourly minimum wage...
Lawmakers propose raising Wisconsin’s minimum wage to $15 an hour
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Wisconsin Republicans are preparing to insert a $3.4 billion tax cut in the state budget.
Wisconsin Republicans propose $3.4 billion tax cut
Albemarle County and Charlottesville will be receiving some government cash to offset the...
Federal COVID-19 relief fund deadline approaches for cities smaller than 50k