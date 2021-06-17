Next phase of Yahara Chain of Lakes flood mitigation project is underway

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials started a new phase of a project this week to reduce the flooding risk of the Yahara Chain of Lakes, executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.

Parisi and the Water Resource Department explained the second phase consists of putting dredging equipment in the water. Crews are working between Lake Waubesa and Lower Mud Lake, then from Lake Kegonsa to Highway B.

Officials will remove more than 4,000 dump truck loads worth of sediment from the waterways to help improve water flow, increase flood storage capacity and enhance the fish and wildlife habitat in the lakes.

Parisi stated the county was excited to begin the new project.

“As climate change continues to impact our area, Dane County is committed to mitigating future flooding risks,” he said. “When complete, this 11-mile sediment removal initiative will help increase the flow of water through the Yahara Chain of Lakes and improve the management of lake levels during high water periods.”

Parisi noted that water currently flows into the Yahara Chain of Lakes faster than it goes out.

The county is using its newly acquired “Dragon Dredge” on the project, which was first introduced to the public in March.

Dane County estimates the work between Lake Waubesa and Lower Mud Lake wil be completed by the end of 2021, while the other ha

