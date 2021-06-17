Advertisement

Henry Vilas Zoo says goodbye to beloved Orangutan

By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kawan the orangutan was moved to another zoo last week after 20 years of living at the Henry Vilas Zoo.

Born at the zoo on February 7, 2001, the Bornean orangutan was recommended to move to Utah’s Hogle Zoo as part of a breeding program to save her species.

Kawan’s species is listed on the IUCN Red lists of critically endangered animals and is at the risk of global extinction.

The recommendation was provided by the AZA Orangutan Species Survival plan, which helps guide the management of orangutan populations in human care.

The species’ endangerment has been credited due to the fact that they are only able to have one offspring at a time and need to take care for them first 7 years after they are born. Female Bornean orangutans don’t start to give birth until they are 14-years-old and are known to only have 3-4 offspring in their life.

Her new keepers say Kawan is adapting well to her new space at Hogle Zoo and is showing interest in her new potential mate.

