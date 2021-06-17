Advertisement

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their...
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris. Djokovic won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2.(Thibault Camus | AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
By Associated Press
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will not play at Wimbledon or at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Spaniard says he made the decision after “listening” to his body. He says “the goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy.”

Nadal reached the French Open semifinals last week but lost to Novak Djokovic.

He has won the title at Wimbledon twice and also won the Olympic gold medal in singles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The 35-year-old Nadal says the fact that there are only two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon “didn’t make it easier” on his body to recover from “the always demanding” clay-court season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton

Latest News

Mike Jacques and Jerry Kelly
An amazing week at the Am Fam Championship
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jesse Winker (33) is tagged out at second base by Milwaukee...
Mahle fans 12, Reds silence Brewers’ bats again in 2-1 win
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson is hit by a pitch during the 10th inning of the team's...
Reds score 2 in 10th without hit, beat Brewers 2-1
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) run...
Nets say Harden available to play in Game 5 vs Bucks