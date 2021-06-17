Sand, bags available for Sauk County residents as storms approach

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - As storms approach south-central Wisconsin Thursday night, Sauk County officials are reminding residents that free sand and bags are available.

The sand and bags can be picked up at the West Baraboo garage on Highway 136, county emergency management stated, across the street from the Sauk County Humane Society 618 on Highway 136.

Residents will need to fill the bags themselves. To properly fill a bag, emergency management advised people to fill them about halfway to allow for easy stacking and better bonding of the bags.

People whose homes are prone to flash flooding should prepare now, the county warned.

“A lot of times we get calls during the rain when the rain is coming down and things are starting to flood, and people want to know where there are bags,” Jeff Jelinek, Dir. of Sauk County Emergency Management said. “At that point, water is coming into or has the potential of coming into the home, even if you’re not sure, just have a few bags ready to go so if something happens, you have them there waiting for you.”

Thursday remains a First Alert Day at NBC15. Strong to severe storms are expected to affect south-central and southwest Wisconsin late Thursday evening and overnight into early Friday morning.

