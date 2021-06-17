Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Missing Iowa Co. woman located, safe

Stephanie Rene Wallace
Stephanie Rene Wallace(Iowa Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iowa Co. woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago has been located.

On Thursday, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Stephanie Rene Wallace had been found and she is safe.

Follow up from June 8, 2021 missing person post. 23 year old Stephanie Rene Wallace has been located safe. There is no further need for assistance in helping locate her.

Posted by Iowa County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Just over a week ago, on June 8, the Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating Wallace, saying she was last seen six days earlier in the parking lot of a Walmart in Dodgeville. At the time she was waiting for a family member, but was gone by the time that person returned.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say where Wallace, who lives in rural Dodgeville/Spring Green, was located.

