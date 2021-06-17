Spring Green artist turns scrap metal into a sculpture- and a drum set

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Spring Green artist is preparing to host a musical performance on a sculpture he built from scrap metals.

John Himmelfarb’s sculpture called “Penelope Awaiting Her Chamberlain” is a 1946 Chevy truck with scrap from a local junkyard piled on its hood.

“First thing people might think is it’s a truck going to the scrapyard,” Himmelfarb said. “And they think, ‘Wait a second,’ and they turn back and look at it. They realize it’s a piece of sculpture.”

He said, “I like to make art that doesn’t always reveal itself immediately.” Penelope is a nod to the late sculpture John Chamberlain, Himmelfarb explained, and has traveled across the country for exhibitions.

"Penelope Awaiting Her Chamberlain" is John Himmelfarb's 2013 sculpture. (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

Now, the 2013 sculpture is preparing for another transformation.

Cafe CODA in Madison is set to host Penelope outside its space on Monday, and musicians have been invited to use the pieces of scrap as drums.

“I always had the idea that it could be used as a percussion instrument because while working on it I’d drop a hammer. You’d hear the sounds,” Himmelfarb said.

While he said he was not a drummer himself, he had plenty of musical influences. “My father was a drummer as a way to support himself as an artist,” Himmelfarb said.

“It adds to my satisfaction in having made the work, to have it have another life and be able to bring some excitement and enjoyment to other people in another form,” he said.

