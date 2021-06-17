Strong To Severe Storms Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thursday remains a First Alert Day at NBC15. Strong to severe storms are expected to impact south-central and southwest Wisconsin late this evening and overnight into early Friday morning. High winds and hail are the primary threats in the strongest storms. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out throughout the entire severe risk area. Isolated storms are possible through sunset with more of a line expected after sunset. This will bring our best chance of severe weather.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a few widely scattered storms. No severe weather is anticipated. Temperatures will remain warm with highs around the 90 degree mark. We will clear things out Friday night ahead of a great start to the weekend.

Saturday features plenty sunshine before another weather disturbance moves by for Father’s Day. Temperatures will be in the lower - mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely Sunday afternoon. Lingering showers may persist into early Monday. The weather pattern becomes calmer next week with highs in the lower - mid 70s.

