Advertisement

Strong To Severe Storms Tonight

Thursday night’s strongest storms could contain damaging winds and large hail. Most of the area is under a Enhanced or Slight risk for severe weather.
Severe Weather Possible
Severe Weather Possible(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thursday remains a First Alert Day at NBC15. Strong to severe storms are expected to impact south-central and southwest Wisconsin late this evening and overnight into early Friday morning. High winds and hail are the primary threats in the strongest storms. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out throughout the entire severe risk area. Isolated storms are possible through sunset with more of a line expected after sunset. This will bring our best chance of severe weather.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a few widely scattered storms. No severe weather is anticipated. Temperatures will remain warm with highs around the 90 degree mark. We will clear things out Friday night ahead of a great start to the weekend.

Saturday features plenty sunshine before another weather disturbance moves by for Father’s Day. Temperatures will be in the lower - mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely Sunday afternoon. Lingering showers may persist into early Monday. The weather pattern becomes calmer next week with highs in the lower - mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong/Severe Storms Tonight
ALERT DAY - Tracking a complex of strong storms Thursday night
Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Thursday evening. Much of southern Wisconsin is...
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Severe Weather Threat Map - Tuesday
First Alert - Strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening