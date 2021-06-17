Surveillance camera gets clear shot of suspect in Madison bar break-in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released a surveillance image Thursday from a burglary earlier this month at a bar on the city’s near east side.

According to police, the image was captured shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, at the Atwood Bar, in the 2100 block of Atwood Ave. MPD’s report states the suspect tried opening the cash register and, after failing to do that, he instead decided to take the whole thing.

The surveillance camera showed he was in and out, leaving through the back door, within approximately three minutes. The break-in was discovered later that morning by staff when they saw the register missing and alerted police.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build and a mustache and beard. He was wearing a white Wisconsin “Motion W” hat, a white shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and tennis shoes with white, tall. He also had a tattoo on his left forearm.

The Madison Police Dept. released a surveillance image from the burglary at the Atwood Bar, on June 6, 2021. (Madison Police Dept.)

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the burglary is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online tips can be submitted at p3tips.com.

