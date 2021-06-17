Advertisement

Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall

By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has divulged some details on his emerging proposal to build more barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico in his ongoing political fight over immigration with the Democratic Biden administration.

The Republican governor said Wednesday he would use $250 million in state money, plus crowdsourced financing to start the project.

But it was unclear how much it would cost to ensure Texas’ 1,200 miles of border with Mexico are fortified.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the power to enforce immigration law is in the hands of the federal government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
Salvation Army looking for summer volunteers
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a measure that raises the hourly minimum wage...
Lawmakers propose raising Wisconsin’s minimum wage to $15 an hour
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Wisconsin Republicans are preparing to insert a $3.4 billion tax cut in the state budget.
Wisconsin Republicans propose $3.4 billion tax cut