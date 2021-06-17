Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards late Thursday issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats.

As of Thursday night, the storm was located about 455 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

A broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is likely to become a tropical or subtropical depression tonight or early Friday. A tropical storm warning will likely be required for parts of the northern Gulf coast later this afternoon.https://t.co/m9946DoYYi pic.twitter.com/24P7kqYtbw — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 17, 2021

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

