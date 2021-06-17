Advertisement

Volunteers return to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville volunteer Sal Perce (center) takes a photo with...
By Hailey Koller
Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a long break due to the pandemic, St. Mary’s Hospital has taken another step on the road to recovery as it welcomes back its volunteers.

Among the volunteers is soon to be 101-year-old Sal Perce, a World War II Army veteran, a former Illinois National Guardsman, and an employee of the Chicago Transit Authority for 31 years.

“I am so glad to be back volunteering and to be talking with people again,” Perce says.

Since he started volunteering back in 2011 after the loss of his wife Mary Lou, Perce has volunteered over 1,500 hours. Much of that has been in the facility’s main entrance, Town Square, where he greets patients, pushes wheelchairs, and helps people find their way.

“We love all our volunteers and it is such a blessing to have them return,” said St. Mary’s Foundation – Janesville Executive Director Dona Hohensee, who also oversees the volunteer program. “Sal is such a fantastic helper and a wonderful man who embodies our mission to reveal the healing presence of God.”

St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville is always looking for new volunteers for its program. Those who are interested may call Hohensee at 608-373-8015 or email foundation.janesville@ssmhealth.com to learn more.

