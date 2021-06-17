Wisconsin Republicans propose $3.4 billion tax cut

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are preparing to insert a $3.4 billion tax cut in the state budget.

The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee is poised to make its final revisions to the 2021-23 spending plan Thursday evening.

Republican leaders announced at a news conference before the committee met that the tax cut will translate to $1,200 in savings for a typical family through income tax relief and property tax relief.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), and Joint Finance Co-Chair Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) were among the members of the legislature to announced the tax cut. In a joint statement, the legislators described the proposed tax cut as “great news.”

“Now more than ever our voters have stated that they want the economy to grow, taxes to be cut, and the Legislature to have a say in the decision-making process,” they wrote. “We are confident we have put forth a reasonable, responsible and realistic budget that the governor will sign.”

They plan to eliminate the personal property tax, a tax businesses pay on items such as furniture and machinery, as well.

The Republicans also said they plan to fund two-thirds of Wisconsin school costs, a move they say will ensure schools receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. The GOP didn’t release any details of the plan.

