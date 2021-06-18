1 QB Plan For Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Vacation!!! That’s what is next for the Packers after they concluded the offseason program with a final, short OTA practice on Thursday. They now have 6 weeks off until training camp opens at the end of July.

Of course, at this point, nobody knows, including Matt LaFleur, if the head coach will be working with Jordan Love as the starter, or Aaron Rodgers, when camp opens. It would seem like one would require a very different plan for camp than the other, but that’s not the case.

“We’ll have one plan,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “We’ve kind of pretty much laid that out. Just going to fine-tune some things over the next few weeks in terms of the logistics of our schedule and whatnot. We’ve got what we feel is a pretty good blueprint in terms of how to get our guys ready to play.

“Obviously, it is a little bit different this year in terms of the number of preseason games and then you compare it to last year, so you’re kind of leaning back on the 2019 season. We feel confident with what we’ll have in place with the guys. We’ll look forward to getting them back July 27.”

LaFleur added, “We are excited about training camp. We’re excited about this football team. I think the character of this team is really high. You just got to take it day by day in terms of everything else that’s going out there and control the things that you can control.”

He had a similar message for Love, prior to the 2nd-year quarterback leaving town to resume preparations for the 2021 season on his own. “It’s the same message it’s been all the time is, you’re only one play away, so you always have to prepare like you’re the starter,” LaFleur said, “and just to be very intentional about the work that you put in, to go out there with a purpose, to be mindful and in the moment. Every rep for him is so critical, whether it’s on air, on his own or it’s with us in 11-on-11 situations and he’s getting that constant coaching. And I think he’s done a great job of embracing just the whole situation, embracing learning from every rep.”

“One thing we talked about after Tuesday’s practice is, ‘Hey man, you’re going to have some great days and you’re going to have some days that aren’t as great. And you’ve got to be able to ride that wave. You’re never too high, you’re never too low and just making sure that you learn from each and every rep.’ And I think he’s done a really good job of that.”

