4 other children suffered life-threatening injuries in I-39/90 crash that killed 8-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The single-vehicle rollover wreck on I-39/90 that claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy earlier this week also left four other children with life-threatening injuries, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported in an update Friday afternoon.

All four children, who ranged in age from three years old to thirteen, were from Carpentersville, Illinois, as were the two adults in the minivan, according to the state patrol. The two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and have been identified as Stephanie Hansen and Tyler Myers.

The names of the children were not released because of their age, nor did authorities say if any of them were related.

Previously, investigators reported the crash, which happened just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, happened by U.S. 51, near Stoughton. Hansen was behind the wheel when one of the tires blew. The 36-year-old lost control of the minivan and it rolled multiple times.

The 8-year-old passenger was taken by UW Med Flight to UW Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Everyone else in the vehicle were also taken to UW Hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, the State Patrol stated Hansen was arrested for allegedly operating while impaired. The crash report on Friday noted that she had not been using alcohol and listed any enforcement action as “pending investigation.”

The crash resulted in a traffic backup for about two hours while the scene was being cleared, as well as a crash reconstruction investigation conducted by the state patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit.

