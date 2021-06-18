Exeter barn collapses with over 100 cows inside

TOWN OF EXETER, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy storms early Friday morning caused a barn in the Town of Exeter to collapse with over 100 cows trapped inside.

According to the Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, crews arrived at the barn around 4:10 a.m. Friday to the 9400 block of Christen Road to see the building had blown over.

The Verona Fire Department, New Glarus Fire Department and Belleville Area EMS all assisted firefighters in removing the cows. Abert Everson, Travis Desmet and David Nolden provided the equipment necessary to get the animals out.

A barn in Belleville collapsed with over 100 cows inside. (Belleville WI Volunteer Fire Department)

The volunteer fire department noted there was a lot of planning that went into rescuing the cows due to the extremely tight conditions.

“Times like this show us all the power of community, and the pride all farmers have in their operation and their neighbors,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The volunteer fire crews extended their condolences to the family for at least one cow that had died, saying, “It is never easy to lose an animal that has taken so much work, love and care to an event like this.”

A barn collapsed in Belleville after heavy storms. (Belleville WI Volunteer Fire Department)

