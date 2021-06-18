Advertisement

Bucks bounce back to defeat Nets 104-89 and force Game 7

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, right, is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, right, is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, during the first half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 38 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed in a 104-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday to force a decisive seventh game in their second-round playoff series.

Game 7 will take place Saturday night in Brooklyn. The home team has won each of the first six games in this series.

Milwaukee never trailed and broke the game open by going on a 14-0 run that started with less than 8 ½ minutes left.

Kevin Durant had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future
Elizabeth Durkee
Complaint: Fort Atkinson woman accused of killing grandmother, setting home on fire

Latest News

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their...
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics
Mike Jacques and Jerry Kelly
An amazing week at the Am Fam Championship
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jesse Winker (33) is tagged out at second base by Milwaukee...
Mahle fans 12, Reds silence Brewers’ bats again in 2-1 win
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson is hit by a pitch during the 10th inning of the team's...
Reds score 2 in 10th without hit, beat Brewers 2-1