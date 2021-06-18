Celebrating Summer: Baraboo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 News team headed out to Baraboo this Friday to not only celebrate summer, but to celebrate moving forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Stofflet and Maria Lisignoli visited Circus World, which is hosting live performances for the first time since 2019.

Scott O’Donnell, director of the Circus World Museum, explained that Baraboo is the hometown of the Ringling Bros.. He noted that over 100 circuses have come out of Wisconsin.

“If you take a map of Wisconsin and throw a dart, chances are you’re going to get on a town either that had a circus or very close by,” said O’Donnell.

O’Donnell explained the organization went through a lot of emotion and planning to get back to having live performances.

Cranes of the World

The International Crane Foundation is debuting their new renovation to showcase their “Cranes of the World” this summer after being closed for two years.

In what used to be an old dairy farm, 15 different species of crane each have their own habitats with their own water features.

The International Crane Foundation works to not only hep repopulate the endangered species of cranes, but also help conserve ecosystems. They say cranes hold cultural and spiritual significance for people all over the world.

“They’re just so important to people everywhere that they bridge divides between different cultures and help people unify to to help protect the birds,” said Darcy Love, Cranes of the World managing director. “And by default, the landscapes, they need to thrive.”

Cranes of the World is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. seven days per week.

What’s happening this weekend in Baraboo?

Baraboo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darren Hornby talked with Maria and John about what’s happening in Baraboo this weekend and why it’s a big deal for the arts community.

“It was definitely a difficult year for commerce in general, especially tourism, but I do think that we had a really great outpouring from our locals to support local, shop local, support out businesses,” said Hornby.

Art June is coming back to the courthouse square from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday for local artisans to showcase their art.

