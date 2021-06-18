Advertisement

DNR confirms CWD in Green Lake County deer, new ban in effect

By Keagan Schlosser
Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Green Lake County.

This is the first wild deer that has tested positive in the county, and its location is within ten miles of Fond du Lac, Winnebago and Waushara counties, according to the DNR.

State law requires the DNR to enact a ban on feeding and baiting deer in counties within a ten-mile radius of a wild or farm-raised deer that tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis.

With a ban already in place in Green Lake, Fond du Lac and Waushara counties, a release said Winnebago County is now a CWD-affected county.

The DNR will enact a new two-year ban on baiting and feeding deer in Winnebago County effective July 1.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin is available on the DNR’s baiting and feeding regulations webpage.

More information on how to have deer tested during the upcoming 2021-22 Wisconsin hunting seasons is available on the DNR’s sampling for chronic wasting disease webpage.

