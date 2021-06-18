Evacuation order lifted in Rockton

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson announced he is lifting the one-mile evacuation order around the Chemtool plant in Rockton.

Dr. Martell said they will be canvassing the neighborhood on how to clean their pools, parks and how to put your A/C on again. She said they were optimistic about people and businesses and people returning home safely.

Cleaning directions for those returning home will be on the Winnebago County Heath Department’s website.

In regards to fire operations, they subsided due to the rain but they have resumed to put out spot fires. Wilson said there is no suspicious or criminal activity in regards to the incident.

According to Chief Wilson, the Rockton Fire Protection District has a current presence on the scene, but the suppression is being done by an outside group from Louisiana.

