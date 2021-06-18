Advertisement

Evacuation order lifted in Rockton

Chief Wilson announced he is lifting the evacuation order.
Chief Wilson announced he is lifting the evacuation order.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson announced he is lifting the one-mile evacuation order around the Chemtool plant in Rockton.

Dr. Martell said they will be canvassing the neighborhood on how to clean their pools, parks and how to put your A/C on again. She said they were optimistic about people and businesses and people returning home safely.

Cleaning directions for those returning home will be on the Winnebago County Heath Department’s website.

In regards to fire operations, they subsided due to the rain but they have resumed to put out spot fires. Wilson said there is no suspicious or criminal activity in regards to the incident.

According to Chief Wilson, the Rockton Fire Protection District has a current presence on the scene, but the suppression is being done by an outside group from Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

Janesville house fire does $100K in damage, kills 2 pets
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard
The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an older woman who was discovered...
Person of Interest remains in custody in Rock Co. “complex violent death investigation”
UW Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson
UW-Whitewater chancellor resigns following cancer diagnosis