Advertisement

Evers vetoes bill increasing eligibility for voucher program

(Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
(Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed a bill that would have opened the door to more children going to private school using a voucher paid for by taxpayers.

The bill Evers vetoed would have raised the income eligibility for the voucher program to three times the federal poverty level.

Conservatives said the change was needed given increasing interest in sending students to private schools during the pandemic, which led many public schools to reduce in-person classes.

But the change was opposed by the statewide teachers union and groups representing public school administrators, school boards and rural schools - all traditional opponents of growing the voucher program.

Evers said in his veto message that he objects to diverting resources from school districts to private schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

Man who stabbed Asian American charged with attempted murder
John Stofflet kayaks along the Baraboo River near Haskins park in Baraboo.
Exploring Wisconsin: Baraboo River’s a unique spot for kayaking & canoeing
Free summer meals for children offered throughout Madison
Two teens allegedly connected to multiple Lafayette Co. robberies
Law enforcement, construction crews, and county officials are asking motorists to drive safe...
‘Safe Driving, Saves Lives’: Agencies ask drivers to take caution in construction zones