Few Showers Saturday Morning; Father’s Day looking Stormy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong storms delivered much needed rain to southern Wisconsin late Thursday and early Friday morning. Most places picked up between half an inch to an inch with higher amounts located in a corridor West of Madison. Sunshine continues for the remainder of Saturday - as does the warm & humid temperatures.

A secondary cold front and upper-level disturbance will move through late tonight. There is a chance for a few scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder Saturday morning. This would be closer to sunrise. Sunshine will break out for the afternoon as highs climb into the lower 80s. Father’s Day does not look as pleasant. Another weather maker swings into the Midwest on Sunday - triggering scattered showers and storms. Rain could begin as early as Sunday morning farther West of Madison. As low-pressure and an attendant cold front near the area, models depict a line of strong storms forming in Wisconsin or Illinois. These storms could pose a severe weather risk. Location and timing are still being refined, but a marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather has been posted for Sunday.

Storms exit by Monday morning and the work week starts off cooler. Sunshine will complement much cooler and below-average temperatures. Highs will only climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s next week. Morning lows could fall into the upper 40s on Tuesday!

A warming trend sets back up late next week. More rain appears likely on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.