Free summer meals for children offered throughout Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free summer meals for children will be offered at over 30 locations in Madison beginning June 21.

The Summer Food Service Program will provide nutritious meals to children 18 years old or younger during the summer, which according to the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), is when free and reduced-price schools meals are typically unavailable.

The meals will be provided by MMSD, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

“We want to make sure no child goes hungry this summer,” MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins said. “Having reliable, convenient access to nutritious breakfasts, lunches, and snacks through summer helps our students stay strong, healthy, and curious, with the energy to explore their world and play through the summer months so they are ready to learn on day one of the new school year.”

Boxes containing seven days worth of meals will be available starting June 21. There are 14 meals in each box.

Boxes can be picked up by an older sibling, family member, neighbor, or friend. There is no need to provide proof of children 18 or younger, and those picking up boxes will need to indicate the number of boxes needed, MMSD said.

The program runs through August 13.

Locations and Schedule:

Allied Boys & Girls Club of Dane County (parking lot)

1818 W Beltline Hwy.

Mondays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lake View Elementary School (main parking lot)

1802 Tennyson Ln.

Mondays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Eagle Heights Community Center (front of building)

611 Eagle Heights Dr.

Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

(more)

La Follette High School (Welcome Center)

702 Pflaum Rd.

Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

MMSD Food Production Center (parking lot)

4711 Pflaum Rd.

Tuesdays 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Memorial High School

201 S. Gammon Rd.

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Welcome Center)

Wednesdays 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (door #6 at loading dock between Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School)

Badger Rock Middle School (main parking lot)

501 E. Badger Rd.

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Midvale Elementary School (parking lot)

502 Caromar Dr.

Thursdays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sandburg Elementary School (parking lot)

4114 Donald Dr.

Thursdays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

East High School (rear lot near field house addition)

2222 E. Washington Ave.

Fridays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Huegel Elementary School (parking lot)

2601 Prairie Rd.

Fridays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.