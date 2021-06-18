Advertisement

Gov. Evers: $3M earmarked for King VA cemetery expansion

2019 Wreath laying ceremony at King
2019 Wreath laying ceremony at King(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Updated: 3 hours ago
KING, Wis. (WSAW) --The US Department of Veterans Affairs is awarding $3,320,300 to the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs to expand the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King.

Gov. Tony Evers shared the news Friday morning in a news release.

“Like all Wisconsinites, I am grateful for the service and sacrifice of our service members,” Gov. Evers said. “As a state, we work diligently to ensure that veterans have access to benefits and services from the time they leave service to the moment they are laid to rest. Providing an honorable and dignified resting place for our veterans and the family members who supported them is the least we can do for our nation’s heroes.”

The grant will allow the WDVA to construct 428 pre-placed crypts, a flag assembly area, a committal service shelter, irrigation, and supporting infrastructure at the cemetery.

The King cemetery is Wisconsin’s first state veterans cemetery. It opened in June of 1888 with the burial of a Civil War veteran.

