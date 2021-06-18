Governor to examine claims against Eau Claire prosecutor

MADSON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a commissioner to look into allegations that the Eau Claire County district attorney has behaved inappropriately with employees.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports Gary King is accused of making inappropriate remarks to female employees.

One employee filed a sexual harassment complaint. King did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

Evers said Friday he’s asked William Ramsey, deputy chief legal counsel in the state Department of Administration to investigate.

The governor has the power to remove a district attorney for cause.

