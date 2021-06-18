Advertisement

Heavy Rain Overnight Will Give Way to Sunshine Today

Warm temperatures will continue through the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong thunderstorms, which rumbled through southern Wisconsin overnight, will exit to the south and east of here today. Drier and more stable air will fill in this morning and skies will quickly become mostly sunny. It will still be fairly humid during the morning but more comfortable by afternoon. A cold front will trigger a few widely scattered showers overnight but we will be right back into sunshine through the day Saturday. Highs through the weekend will be in the 80s. Our next chance of rain will then come Sunday afternoon as low pressure approaches from the west. After this low moves through, significantly cooler temperatures are expected for the early part of next week. Highs will be near 70 both Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rain move through overnight. Local totals have exceeded 4 inches.
Heavy rain move through overnight. Local totals have exceeded 4 inches.(wmtv weather)
Sunshine and warm temperatures are expected Saturday; rain will be likely Sunday afternoon.
Sunshine and warm temperatures are expected Saturday; rain will be likely Sunday afternoon.(wmtv weather)

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High 89. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low: 63. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 83.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with showers and t-storms likely in the afternoon. High 85.

