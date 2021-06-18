Advertisement

Janesville house fire does $100K in damage, kills 2 pets

(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville home is considered a total loss after being consumed by a Thursday evening blaze.

No one was in the house at the time the blaze was reported, however a dog and cat that were still in the home died, the Janesville Police Dept. stated.

According to its report, firefighters responded around 4:40 p.m. to the house, in the 1900 block of S. Crosby Ave., and could see heavy smoke and flames pouring out the roof as they arrived.

They were able to get it under control within approximately 15 minutes. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation. The fire department estimates the smoke and flames caused about $85,000 in damage to the structure and about $10,000 more to the contents inside.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard
The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an older woman who was discovered...
Person of Interest remains in custody in Rock Co. “complex violent death investigation”
Chief Wilson announced he is lifting the evacuation order.
Evacuation order lifted in Rockton
Janesville Town Square Gran Prix
Janesville Town Square Gran Prix is underway