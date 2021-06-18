Advertisement

Janesville man dies three days after early morning crash, name released

By Nick Viviani
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 24-year-old driver involved in an early morning crash last Friday in northeast Janesville died earlier this week, the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated.

According to a report released this Friday, the driver, identified him as Elliot Jaime Jaramillo, died three days after he was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center. The medical examiner’s preliminary report indicates he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Jaramillo had been thrown from his vehicle at the time of the crash, authorities said at the time. Officers had rushed to the scene around 2:20 a.m., on Friday, June 11, after hearing the vehicle crash behind the Pine Tree Plaza.

The officers fought to save his life until members of the Janesville Fire Dept. arrived and relived him. After that he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Dept. and the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

Man who stabbed Asian American charged with attempted murder
John Stofflet kayaks along the Baraboo River near Haskins park in Baraboo.
Exploring Wisconsin: Baraboo River’s a unique spot for kayaking & canoeing
Free summer meals for children offered throughout Madison
Two teens allegedly connected to multiple Lafayette Co. robberies
Law enforcement, construction crews, and county officials are asking motorists to drive safe...
‘Safe Driving, Saves Lives’: Agencies ask drivers to take caution in construction zones