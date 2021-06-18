MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Town Square Gran Prix is underway, with cyclists from 40 states and 15 countries gathering to zip around downtown Janesville.

For the past three years, Janesville has hosted the opening day of the event, however, a cancellation in another community is keeping both days in Janesville this year. Each day holds 10 hours of cycling and both junior professionals and the pros.

The extra day meant finding more volunteers for another day of racing, which requires over 120 people to set up.

“The community stepped up and came through to bring it all together,” said Paul Murphy, the Co-Chair of the event.

Races began Thursday and Friday at 10:55 a.m.

The two days start the Tour of America’s Dairyland, which is an 11-day tour. It is the largest competitive multi-day bike racing series in the United States. For a map of the Gran Prix, go to the race website.

