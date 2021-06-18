Advertisement

Madison fire department breaks ground on memorial

The memorial will honor the firefighters killed in the line of duty.
The memorial will honor the firefighters killed in the line of duty.
The memorial will honor the firefighters killed in the line of duty.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new memorial will honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The Madison Fire Department held a groundbreaking ceremony for the memorial on Friday morning at Station 14.

Officials say Fire Fighters Local 311 Memorial will be a public place for families and the community to pay respects to those who have died in the line of duty.

Madison Fire Chief Steve Davis says the site will be for all generations of firefighters.

“We envision this as a place for not only new firefighters, but old firefighters to gather and to memorialize those that have given their lives,” said Davis.

Lt. Kevin Sherry, the Vice President of Fire Fighters Local 311, says many retired firefighters have helped raise funds for the project.

“We look forward to getting this done and having this be a site for us to come to for many reasons,” said Sherry. “This is truly an investment in our past and our future.”

Construction on the Fire Fighters Local 311 Memorial is set to wrap up this October.

Anyone is welcome to buy a brick in memory of a loved one and support the project. For more information, click HERE.

