Advertisement

Man who stabbed Asian American charged with attempted murder

By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A man arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian American woman in San Francisco in an unprovoked attack has been charged with attempted murder.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said 35-year-old Daniel Cauich was also charged with battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse.

Cauich’s arraignment was scheduled for Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Officials say Ahn “Peng” Taylor was walking near her apartment Wednesday when Cauich allegedly approached her and stabbed her on her forearm, hip and torso. He then continued walking and threw away the knife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

The memorial will honor the firefighters killed in the line of duty.
Madison fire department breaks ground on memorial
Madison firefighter memorial groundbreaking begins
Madison firefighter memorial groundbreaking begins
Something to Smile About 6/18
Something to Smile About 6/18
Happy Father's Day!
NBC15 celebrates their Favorite Dads for Father’s Day
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order