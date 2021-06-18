Advertisement

Mazomanie shops hope summer market will revive downtown

By Michelle Baik
Updated: 7 hours ago
MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mazomanie businesses want to revitalize their historic downtown area, and they’re taking matters into their own hands with a new summer market.

The Mazo Music & Street Market debuted Thursday with live music and local vendors. The market on 18 E Hudson St. is set to take place every third Thursday of each month until October, according to Jennifer Martinez, who spearheaded the event.

Martinez and other business owners said they realized their downtown area hasn’t been so lively. “I think it’s been kind of quiet since 2008,” Martinez said. “Then they had the flood in 2018 and then COVID, so there haven’t been people buying into businesses.”

“We need to grow,” Jacob Mills, the owner of the Wild Rumpus Circus, said. “We need people to live here. It’s a wonderful place to live.” Along with the market, Mills said he’s seeing new opportunities to keep the streets busy.

For Mills, even the construction on Highway 14 is a silver lining. It puts downtown Mazomanie on the detour route.

“It’s good because it’s bringing people down here, and they’re going, ‘What in the world is all of this?’” he said.

In Mazo’s revival project, the hope is that visitors will stay a little longer and perhaps buy an empty building, the way Martinez did.

On Thursday, she opened her shop Apothecary & Mercantile.

“With us starting and a few other businesses now opened up down here, we thought more people would be coming to Mazo to maybe take that brave jump also,” she said.

