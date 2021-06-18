Person of Interest remains in custody in Rock Co. “complex violent death investigation”

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The person of interest in a “complex violent death investigation” in the Town of Center remains behind bars on an unrelated charge as authorities assure the community there is no ongoing threat or danger, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office stated in a Friday morning update.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the person of interest, nor any other information about the death, which was reported on Monday, June 14, adding that investigators expect to offer more details sometime next week. The name of the woman who died has not been released either and the decision when to release her name resides with the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities previously indicated that the person of interest, the woman who died, and the person who initially contacted law enforcement were all related.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an older woman who was discovered in a garage on Monday, June 14. (WMTV-TV)

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office reported its deputies to a home in the 11100 block of W. Mineral Point Rd. around 5:30 a.m. after receiving the 911 call from the person who found the woman. The caller was still on scene when deputies arrived as was the person of interest, who was inside the home when authorities arrived.

The woman who died was discovered in the garage. At the time, they described the case as a “complex violent death investigation” and did not offer any indications how the woman died or how the person of interest may have been involved.

On Monday, NBC15 asked a Rock County Sheriff Commander to clarify the language “complex violent death investigation,” but he was unable to provide more information.

