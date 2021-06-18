‘Safe Driving, Saves Lives’: Agencies ask drivers to take caution in construction zones
Law enforcement, construction crews, and county officials are asking motorists to drive safe and smart this summer.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As construction continues on the Beltline’s ‘Flex Lane’, overnight ramp closures and crews and equipment near the travel lanes will be more common.
Iron Workers Local 383 President Anthony Anastasi says the skilled workers take safety very seriously and are asking drivers to the same.
“[Workers] want to make it home to their family as well because their kids want them to make it to vacation too,” said Anastasi. “Please take the time to slow down because these men and women are there, you just can’t see them.”
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office notes that traffic along the Beltline has picked up because more people are returning to work or traveling to a summer vacation.
“Traffic safety starts with good driving behavior,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. “Our men and women that are focused on continuing the construction on the Beltline are in a very difficult situation right now as they have traffic on both sides of them.”
Barrett listed the top three causes of crashes in the area:
- Speeding and reckless driving
- Inattentive Driving
- Following too closely
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi echoed the sentiments from the other agencies.
“We don’t want any tragedies that could have been avoided. It’s dangerous enough driving through a construction zone,” said Parisi. “We all have to be extra careful.”
