Salvation Army looking for summer volunteers

(KOSA)
By Hailey Koller
Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army is currently looking for volunteers to participate in their summer kettle campaign and ring bells in one-hour shifts.

The campaign runs from July 16 to July 31 and will raise funds for shelter, housing, and community programming. Kettles will be located at stores like Pick ‘n Save, Hy-Vee, Metcalfe’s, and Walgreens.

According to the Salvation Army, on average one hour of bell-ringing can raise $100. This can then be used for things such as providing relief for the homeless, summer camps, women’s shelters, housing programs, and more.

“Not everyone who wants to give to The Salvation Army is financially able to. Ringing bells is a great opportunity to be a part of positive change in our community,” says Steve Heck, Executive Director of Philanthropy at the Salvation Army. “A bonus is that it only takes one hour out of your summer day.”

Those interested in ringing bells should call (608) 250-2255 or visit the registration webpage to sign up for a shift.

