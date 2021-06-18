Advertisement

Second Round Of Storms Brings Severe Threat Overnight

Much Needed Rainfall Also Headed To Wisconsin
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday night.
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday night.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One round of showers and storms moved through the area Thursday evening with little to no impact. This did bring some much needed rainfall to the area. While things have cleared out behind this initial line, all eyes turn to a second line of storms that is expected to move through late tonight. This is developing through portions of Minnesota and central Wisconsin where multiple severe weather reports have come in.

This line will drift south and eastward and start to impact areas Madison northward between 10 PM and Midnight. Areas south of Madison will likely not see any additional storms until after midnight. This line of storms has a better potential of bringing strong to severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds with a lesser threat of hail and an isolated tornado. Heavy rain is also occurring with these storms and could lead to flash flooding. Despite the dry conditions rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour would still lead to the possibility of flooding.

FIRST ALERT: The severe weather risk is on the increase as we head into tonight. We are now expecting numerous strong to...

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Thursday, June 17, 2021

There still does remain some question with how far south this line of storms will develop along with the strength. Early storm activity did take away some of the available energy. Keep checking back with our First Alert Weather team for the latest and keep that First Alert Weather App handy for any active weather that may head in your direction.

