Storms Push Out Of The Area Friday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong to severe storms will start to exit the area Friday morning after leaving behind some beneficial rainfall. Hot and humid conditions will remain for Friday with highs into the upper 80s. There is a low chance for a few showers & storms, but given Thursday night’s activity, the atmosphere may not be able to support any storms. The

Saturday features plenty sunshine before another weather disturbance moves by for Father’s Day. Temperatures will be in the lower - mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely Sunday afternoon. Lingering showers may persist into early Monday. The weather pattern becomes calmer next week with highs in the lower - mid 70s.

