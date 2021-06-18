Taste of Stoughton makes a 2021 comeback

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Taste of Stoughton is back for 2021 after it was canceled last summer due to the pandemic.

The festival features a variety of local restaurants showcasing their very best eats.

Taste of Stoughton President, Crystal Welsh, says it brings her goosebumps to know the event is taking place this year.

“This is for Stoughton,” said Welsh. “This is just us putting all our time and energy into this. We just really want to focus on our community.”

The event will begin on Saturday, June 19th at 11 a.m. and run through 8 p.m. It’s a free event to attend.

Organizers say there will be live music and other entertainment for kids.

All of the proceeds from the food for sale will go to the Stoughton Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, click here https://www.tasteofstoughton.com/

