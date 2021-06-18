Two teens allegedly connected to multiple Lafayette Co. robberies

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say two teenagers were allegedly connected to a string of incidents Thursday in Lafayette County, including a commercial robbery, a stolen vehicle and a vehicle being submerged in a lake.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reports the county’s Emergency Communication Center received a report around 5:50 a.m. that a vehicle had been stolen from a home on Hill Street in the Village of Blanchardville.

The center received a second report around 7:40 a.m. that a vehicle was found in Yellowstone Lake. As officials investigated these incidents, a third call came in that the Cork Down Saloon on Lake Road in Fayette Township was burglarized overnight.

The sheriff’s office connected two teens to the incidents, 18-year-old Joseph Quaglia from Mount Horeb and 17-year-old Owen Murdock from Galena, Illinois. Police took Quaglia into custody and took him to the Lafayette County Jail. Due to jurisdictional restrictions, the sheriff’s office did not take Murdock into custody.

Authorities continued, saying the teenagers were also allegedly involved in an Iowa County investigation regarding a stolen and wrecked vehicle found on County Highway F, which was stolen from a residence in the Village of Blanchardville.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office added their investigation found the two teens allegedly burglarized the Cork Down Saloon two separate times Thursday morning.

Charges will be referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney and an initial court appearance has not been set yet.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Natural Resources, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington, WI, Fire Department’s Dive Team.

