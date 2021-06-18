UW Health workshop prepares new dads for fatherhood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Father’s Day right around the corner, UW Health is reminding new dads that there are resources they can get to help them as they enter fatherhood.

Tim Casias, a father of two from Middleton, took the Boot Camp for New Dads at American Family Children’s Hospital in March of 2019. He’s stuck with the program since, helping other new dads by sharing his experiences.

“I wanted to learn more about being a good dad and found this program to be an incredible experience, and I’m glad I can still be a part of it,” he said. “I learned ways to calm my child, and we talked about the challenges my spouse and I could face while raising children.”

UW Health explained the program is a one-time, three hour course that offers the chance for new dads to ask veteran dads, who have already gone through the program, about their experience as a parent. Casias has participated as a new dad, a veteran dad and a facilitator.

Program manager Will Housley said the program serves as a safe space for dads to address their concerns and discuss what fatherhood is really like.

“What makes our program so great are veterans like Tim,” Housley said.

The program is currently being offered virtually, twice a month.

