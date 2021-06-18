Advertisement

UW-Whitewater chancellor resigns following cancer diagnosis

UW Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson
UW Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson(UW Whitewater)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has resigned due to health reasons.

Chancellor Dwight Watson will step down at the end of the month following his recent diagnosis of stomach and intestinal cancer.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson appointed Jim Henderson to serve as interim chancellor starting July 1. Henderson previously served as the System’s vice president for academic and student affairs from 2016 to 2018.

Watson, who became chancellor in August 2019, has led the campus through some difficult times that included declining enrollment, budget cuts and the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

Janesville house fire does $100K in damage, kills 2 pets
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard
The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an older woman who was discovered...
Person of Interest remains in custody in Rock Co. “complex violent death investigation”
Chief Wilson announced he is lifting the evacuation order.
Evacuation order lifted in Rockton