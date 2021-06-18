Advertisement

WI DNR: Tips on how to prevent bear encounters

There have been several bear sightings in Dane County
(Mukhtar Khan | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource is offering tips on how to handle unwanted bear encounters this summer.

There have been several recent bear sightings in Dane County. Bear sightings in southern Wisconsin are rare, however, officials say populations of black bears have been expanding south over the last decade.

Early summer is considered the bear breeding season, meaning that male bears wander searching for a mate, the DNR said.

If a bear is near your home or cabin:

  • Wave your arms and make noise to scare it away.
  • Back away slowly and seek a safe location where you can wait for the bear to leave.
  • If you encounter a bear while in the woods, stay calm and do not approach the bear
  • Never approach a sow with cubs.
  • For your safety, do not attempt to break up a fight between your pet and a bear.

Although black bears normally avoid contact with people for their safety, if a bear finds food, such as bird feed or a garbage near you home, it will likely return for more, according to WI DNR.

Black bears will periodically check sites where food was once available. It may take a long time for a bear to stop visiting food sites, even after the food source was removed.

Following these steps to avoid avoid attracting black bears:

  • Do not knowingly feed a bear.
  • Completely remove bird feeders, even during daytime hours – Bears are active during the day and may cause problems even if the feeders are out only during that time.
  • Clean areas where bird feeders are located so that accumulated deposits of spilled seed are removed.
  • Reduce garbage odors by rinsing food cans before putting them in covered recycling containers or garbage cans.
  • Keep meat scraps in the freezer until garbage day, and if possible, keep garbage cans in a closed building until the morning of pick-up.
  • Be sure to lock commercial dumpsters.
  • Keep pet food inside or inaccessible to bears even during daytime hours.
  • Keep grills and picnic tables clean.

More information about black bears behavior and avoiding unwanted encounters can be found in the DNR’s “Living with Bears in Wisconsin” brochure.

If you are unable to resolve a conflict with a bear, contact the USA Wildlife Services toll-free line at 1-800-433-0663 for properties in Southern Wisconsin and 1-800-228-1368 for properties in Northern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

Man who stabbed Asian American charged with attempted murder
John Stofflet kayaks along the Baraboo River near Haskins park in Baraboo.
Exploring Wisconsin: Baraboo River’s a unique spot for kayaking & canoeing
Free summer meals for children offered throughout Madison
Two teens allegedly connected to multiple Lafayette Co. robberies
Law enforcement, construction crews, and county officials are asking motorists to drive safe...
‘Safe Driving, Saves Lives’: Agencies ask drivers to take caution in construction zones